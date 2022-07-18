BASEHOR, Kan. — The NTSB and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash Monday in Leavenworth County that left one person dead.

The crash involving an experimental AA Nieuport 28 airplane was reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor, Kansas.

KHP said the aircraft was traveling southbound, south of U.S. 24, just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field. When the aircraft landed it burst into flames and became fully engulfed.

The pilot of the single-engine fixed wing aircraft, identified as 68-year-old Gary L. Knight, of Lansing, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

