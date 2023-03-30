TOPEKA (KSNT) – A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions across several Kansas counties was enacted Thursday by the National Weather Service in Topeka.

Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nehmaha, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties were all listed as impacted areas for the warning. The red flag warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Red flag warnings mean there are critical weather conditions with a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures which can create extreme fire behavior.

Winds heading west to southwest may be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, according to the NWS. Humidity will see low values from 15-30%. The NWS warns no outdoor burning should occur at this time.