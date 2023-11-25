TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning motorists to use caution when traveling across Kansas due to wintry conditions.

The NWS station in Topeka said in a social media post that there is a 70-100% chance snow will move through the area from the west on Saturday, Nov. 25. Some areas could receive as much as four to seven inches in northeast Kansas.

“The snow is likely to create hazardous driving conditions with falling snow reducing visibilities and creating slick, snow packed roads. If travel is necessary, go slow and give yourself extra time reaching the destination.” NWS Topeka station social media post excerpt

KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Becky Taylor said a winter storm warning is active for the following counties until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26:

Clay

Dickinson

Geary

Jackson

Lyon

Morris

Osage

Pottawatomie

Riley

Shawne

Wabaunsee

A winter weather advisory is active for the following counties until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26:

Anderson

Brown

Cloud

Coffey

Douglas

Franklin

Jefferson

Marshall

Nemaha

Republic

Washington

