Oakland Kwik Shop closed after armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kwik Shop in the Oakland neighborhood is closed for the night after two suspects robbed the store at gunpoint, according to Topeka Police Watch Commander.

It happened around 11:15 Thursday night at the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash. According to Topeka Police Department, no one was injured in the robbery. The store was closed down and will remain closed for the rest of the night.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Topeka Police Department.

