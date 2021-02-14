Oakland neighborhood fire Saturday associated with heating of a frozen water line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A fire in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka started around noon Saturday in connection to the heating of a frozen water line.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 635 NE Poplar Street.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming through the frame of the home. Firefighters were able to perform an offensive attack and confine the fire to the structure. One adult male was able to evacuate before the fire department’s arrival.

After initial investigation that fire department estimates about $36,000 in damages.

There were no working smoke detectors located with the home.