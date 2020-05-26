Oakland neighborhood standoff suspect faces assault, firearm charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man accused of shooting at an Oakland neighborhood house Friday and staging a standoff with Shawnee County deputies and SWAT now faces aggravated assault and felony firearm possession charges.

Trey G. Martinez, 24, of Topeka, has been booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

Domestic aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Interference with law enforcement

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Shawnee County deputies went around 2:14 a.m. to north Topeka on a report of shots fired. They said Martinez fired shots into a home in the 3100 block of Northwest Rochester Road while driving. No one was injured. Investigators later found the Martinez’s car ditched in the Oakland neighborhood, and could not find him.

(KSNT Photo/Kelli Peltier)

Around 7:45 a.m., deputies, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators went to a home in the 700 block of Northeast Sumner Street for a standoff with Martinez. They were able to get four other people to come out of the home, but Martinez would not. The four told authorities Martinez had shot at the home on Rochester.

Authorities got Martinez out of the home and took him into custody around noon. The sheriff’s office also said Anthony A. Weems, 20, and Michael L. Frederick, 22, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for felony interference with law enforcement. Frederick also had misdeameanor warrants.

No one was hurt in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.