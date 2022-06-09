TOPEKA (KSNT) – Electricity has been restored, utility crews have pumped out storm water and the Oakland Pool is ready to open this weekend, according to Shawnee County Parks & Rec.

A December wind storm blew down several power poles this winter knocking out the power grids to the north and west sides of Oakland-Billard Park, including the pool this winter, creating obstacles to reopening this season.

“Evergy worked hard to secure a new transformer despite supply chain issues and then redesigned the power grid, installed the transformer and ran wiring underground. Torgeson Excavating and Torgeson Electric also installed piping and wiring,” Mike McLaughlin, a spokesman for the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department said.

After storm water was removed from the pool, park maintenance staff members successfully cleaned and filled the pool to make it ready for swimmers. According to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department, after chemicals are added to the water it can take three to five days before the pool is ready for swimmers.

The city did say a large amount of vandalism during the off-season had to be repaired, but that would not delay the opening.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign upor KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.