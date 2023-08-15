TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County park officials say a new survey is in the works following a huge amount of engagement received following an earlier survey on a new Oakland aquatic setup.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said in a press release that his office received a “strong response” to a survey on what the future of the Oakland pool should look like. This has prompted Parks and Recreation to schedule another public engagement session and survey related to the pool.

McLaughlin said the next public engagement session will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Oakland Community Center. New designs for the pool will be shared at the session with the new survey being launched the same day.

“The response to the first survey was outstanding with 1,700 responses,” said Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent. “Based on the survey and additional feedback, we have asked the contractor to develop a revised design for a pool as well as designs for a spray park and a combination pool and spray park.”