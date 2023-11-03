TOPEKA (KSNT) – The obituary for 33-year-old Alycia Noriega, Topeka’s 33rd homicide victim, has been released.

Alycia died in a local hospital after a crash on Oct. 30 at St. John and Tyler, west of Topeka Boulevard in north Topeka. As a result of the incident, police arrested 38-year-old Michael Lester of Topeka for multiple crimes including first-degree murder.

The obituary for Alycia was released by Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home. Alycia was born on Dec. 30, 1989, in Topeka, the daughter of Tim Noriega and Pamela Tremblay. She graduated from Seaman High School in 2008 where she served as FCCLA president and excelled in debate, according to the obituary.

Alycia later attended Allen County Community College and Brown-Mackie College before transferring to Washburn University. She recently earned her amateur ham radio license, according to the obituary.

Alycia was a member of the First Congregational Church, a dispatcher for Kansas Sand and Concrete and was previously employed by Prairie Band Casino and Resort where she met her fiancé, Amos Ingels.

The obituary said she was a wonderful mother who loved and was protective of friends and family. She loved dancing, enjoyed bowling with friends and family and liked going to the races with her fiancé.

Visitation services will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home in Topeka. Funeral services for Alycia will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. To read the full obituary, click here.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alycia Noriega Memorial Fund for the benefit of her children. Contributions can be dropped off at GN Bank in Holton or sent through the care of the funeral home. Flowers or memorial gifts can be sent through the funeral home’s ‘Sympathy Store‘.