HOLTON (KSNT) – The obituary for the 23-year-old that was shot and killed in south Topeka has been released.

Jackson “Jack” Edward Danner, 23 of Holton died Sunday, Oct. 15 as the result of a gunshot wound. Topeka police say they are investigating this as a homicide, marking the city’s 31st homicide of 2023.

The obituary for Danner was released by Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. He was born Jan. 28, 2000 in Topeka, the son of Brett and Carole Danner. Jack graduated Holton High School in 2018 and attended Washburn Tech earning his electrical degree. He worked at Midwest Coating and loved working with his uncle, cousins and best friend John Ehrhart, according to the obituary.

Danner enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He’s described as a very kind and good-natured soul who had a heart of gold. He is survived by his parents, Brett and Carole Danner, sister, Logan Fornelli, grandparents, aunts, cousins and two dogs, Boosie and Glacier.

Funeral Services for Danner will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 23 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Visitation services will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Memorials may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society or Quails Forever c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton KS 66436. To read the full obituary, click here.