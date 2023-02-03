TOPEKA (KSNT) – The obituary for a mom and her two daughters that were killed in a tragic house fire ruled as a triple homicide has been released.

Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, and her two daughters, Peyton and Kourtney Tyler, ages nine and one respectively, died in a house fire on Jan. 20. The fire was later ruled as a homicide.

The obituary for the family was released by the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. It states that Genny was born on Dec. 15, 1992 in Atchison to Gary and Merry Fitzpatrick. She was a graduate of Holton High School in 2011 and worked in Topeka as a floral designer in Dillons and with McDonalds. She is survived by her parents and a brother.

Peyton, a 4th grade student of Lowman Hill Elementary school in Topeka, was born on Aug. 14, 2013 in Onaga. The obituary states that she wanted to be a fashion designer. She was interested in gymnastics, ballet and spelling bees.

Kourtney is described in the obituary as being head-strong. She enjoyed watching Elmo, Blue’s Clues and Baby Shark.

A private memorial service was held at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton for the family of Genny and her daughters. A celebration of life took place on Friday, Feb. 3 at noon. To read the obituary online, click here.