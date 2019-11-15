Occasional high cloudiness, stronger breezes and mild temps this weekend

The bitter cold air mass from earlier this week is long gone. Temperatures were better yesterday, and it wasn’t as windy. Sunshine was also a nice touch.

Dry conditions continue, and a change in wind direction will bring warmer air into Kansas. A large high pressure are should dominate the region for the next 5-6 days.

Today should be warmer with southwest wind and highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’s really just the beginning of a prolonged pleasant stretch for northeast Kansas.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 56-59

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Saturday and Sunday should be partly sunny from time to time. It will also be somewhat breezy as highs try to reach 60 degrees in spots. Wind tomorrow will be in the 15-25mph range and thicker high clouds may filter the sun on occasion. Hopefully clouds remain broken over the weekend so it’s more pleasant than it would be otherwise.

There may be a few sprinkles Saturday night into Sunday…especially across our northern counties. For the most part, pleasant weather may carry us through much of next week with frosty nights, mild days and plenty of sunshine. We may even get a few more days with highs of 60 to 65.

Temperatures will be lower by next Thursday after a weak front blows through. Moisture will increase by then so expect a rain chance. Numbers should stay high enough so the possibility for any snow is really low as Thanksgiving gets closer and closer.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

