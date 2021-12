TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters responding to a house fire at 1233 Boswell Ave. in Topeka were able to keep the fire from spreading to other rooms.

The occupant of the home was able to escape before firefighters arrived just after 12:30 a.m. The firemen attacked the fire in the room where it started, containing the fire to one room.

Still, the blaze did $7,000 worth of damage. Investigators believe that included $5,000 structural damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.