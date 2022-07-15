TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in Topeka who have reported a smell to the city should not be concerned, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.

“The City is aware of the odor and wants community members to know there are no safety concerns related to this. Kansas Gas Service confirmed the odor is not related to natural gas,” Spiker said in a statement Friday morning.

The city is working on ways to mitigate the smell which is coming from a failing private businesses’ water waste pre-treatment system, according to the city.

Due to the City’s infrastructure, the odor may spread to other areas.