WAMEGO (KSNT) – Two first responders in Wamego are being recognized for their heroic efforts to save a life on Tuesday during a house fire.

Wamego Police Chief Paul Schliffke said in a press release that a local Wamego resident called 911 around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 to report a house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. First responders took up the call and mobilized.

However, Chief of the Louisville Fire Department Travis Ten Eyck, who lives near the site of the house fire, responded to the situation. Upon arrival, he found two people at the home with one having exited on his own before he arrived.

Schliffke said a 66-year-old man was unable to leave the residence on his own. Ten Eyck, without any protective equipment, entered the burning home and found the remaining occupant. While the man initially refused help, he lost consciousness and Ten Eyck was able to carry him out a window. Wamego Police Officer Maxie Joye, just arriving on scene, helped with the rescue.

As more first responders arrived at the house fire, they worked to contain the flames. Much of the home suffered damage from smoke during the fire.

“Firefighters did a great job of entering and putting out the fire,” Wamego Fire Chief Phil Stultz said.

“Based on the actions of Chief Ten Eyck and Officer Joye, this could’ve been a very tragic situation that was avoided thanks to their swift action,” Schliffke said.

