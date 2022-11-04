LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating after an off-duty officer was injured in a suspected attack.

Officers were called to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2 a.m. Friday in regard to a disturbance with weapons call.

Police later learned the call was related to an attack on an off-duty police officer.

According to Lawrence police, the victim was walking on a sidewalk and saw a car pass by with several people inside.

Not long after, the victim then saw a man emerge from the tree line. The victim walked by the man but then turned around to see the man swinging at crowbar him, according to police.

Police said the victim was able to avoid the crowbar and knock it out of the alleged attacker’s hands. As they struggled with each other, another man joined in and the first alleged attacker was able to grab the crowbar and hit the victim in the head.

The suspects then took off in the car the victim said he saw pass by. The victim also said he heard gunshots but was not hit, according to police.

Responding officers stopped the car near Bob White Drive and Lake Alvamar Drive and arrested four adults and one juvenile.

Officers recovered evidence that had possibly been thrown from the vehicle, including a firearm.

The victim required treatment at the hospital for his injuries and is suspected to be OK, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident with possible charges pending from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.