Offering companionship: How to volunteer for ‘No One Dies Alone’ at Stormont Vail Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A program at Stormont Vail is asking for your help to provide people with companionship and comfort during their last moments of life.

The program is called No One Dies Alone.

Volunteers will provide the support of just being there for a patient who has no family or friends.

Tom Baker, the director of spiritual health at the hospital said even though some of the patients may not be able to actually hear the visitors, he believes they always know someone is there.

“I believe strongly in the power of presence and so I think it’s really cool that we offer that for patients so they know they are not alone,” Baker said. “They know that someone is there that cares for them and is supporting them and is witnessing the sacred moment of the end of life, which I know we don’t talk about that much in our society.”

Baker said it is important to honor someone’s life just as we would for a birth, remembering all of the things someone gave while they were alive.

The program gives you a pack of things like CDs and books you can read to the patients.

There are currently 45 volunteers with the program. Half of those volunteers are Stormont Vail employees and other community members.

Baker said it’s fun to see how many people in the community want to help, but also that employees at the hospital want to volunteer their time even after a full workday to help these patients.

Community members become a part of the volunteer organization and have to complete a three-hour training process.

Click here to become a volunteer.