Office of Recovery preps for $1.6 billion to go out in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About $1.6 billion is coming to the state of Kansas from the American Rescue Plan passed in March. State leaders are getting ready to determine how to spend it.

The State Finance Council approved $10 million for the state Office of Recovery on Thursday. It’s one of the first steps in making sure federal dollars can get to the right areas.

Over the next few weeks state leaders will decide where the money will start to flow to.

The office is the administrative piece of it, playing a big role in reporting and compliance to make sure tax dollars are maximized and are allowed to be spent in a certain area.

It has already been providing support for the CARES Act and second relief bill passed in December.

“What the Office of Recovery tries to do is one provide guidance and support as those dollars are being administered across the state. We provide technical assistance to the local government and try to provide a little bit of information,” Department of Administration Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace said.

The SPARK Taskforce will provide recommendations to the State Finance Council on how to spend the money.

“Wanting to leverage and maximize those federal dollars on behalf of Kansans,” Burns-Wallace said.

The $1.6 billion is just part of what the state is receiving. Billions more is going directly to cities, counties, schools, rental help, and other areas.