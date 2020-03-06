Officer-involved shooting closes westbound lanes of traffic on I-470 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the KBI, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and suspect are expected to recover after an officer-involved shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday during a pursuit on I-470.

A KHP trooper attempted to stop a black Chevrolet pick-up truck for showing a stolen license plate, according to KHP.

KHP used tire deflation devices, and the pick-up truck ran into a KHP patrol car. The officer then fired on the suspect.

KBI said both the suspect and officer were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The suspect is expected to make a full recovery, and the officer was released from the medical center.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is directing all traffic to exit I-470 at east Topeka mile marker 183 as they investigate.

According to Google Traffic, the westbound lanes will be closed until about 11 p.m. tonight.

