TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday afternoon there was an officer involved shooting in Central Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 at 12th and Buchanan Streets.

Officers aren’t sharing what led up to the shooting or details about the injuries to the person who was shot.

Investigators are on scene now.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will post updates as more information becomes available.