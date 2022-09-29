TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in Downtown Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, early Thursday morning, officers responded to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue following a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one individual who had died at the scene and one other individual with life-threatening injuries. Police said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin notifications can take place. Investigators with TPD quickly identified the suspect and began working to locate them. Police said the relationship between the two was a “domestic” one.

A TPD officer observed the suspect vehicle near Topeka’s Hi-Crest Neighborhood. The suspect took off, according to police. The chase ended in downtown Topeka near S.W. 6 th Avenue and South Kansas Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including SSO. The suspect shot several times at law enforcement officers on the scene. Multiple law enforcement officers returned fire. At least one officer was struck by the suspect’s gunfire during this incident. The officer is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown.

Thursday’s activity prompted a short lockdown at Topeka High School and the Shawnee County Courthouse.