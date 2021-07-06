Officers arrest Topeka man peacefully after he barricaded himself in home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Crisis Negotiators successfully took one man into custody on multiple felonies after he barricaded himself in his home Monday night, according to a news release.

Officers booked 46-year-old Elias Solis into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of:

5 counts of Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Burglary

Topeka police arrived at a home in southeast Topeka with an arrest warrant for a Topeka man connected to multiple felonies around 8:06 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, the man barricaded himself in a home on the 2400 block of SE Illinois for almost two hours before teams were able to successfully take him into custody.

Police transported the suspect to LEC for questioning and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.