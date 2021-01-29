Officers investigate downtown Topeka shooting Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot in downtown Topeka, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block of SW Harrison Street. Upon arrival, first responders found one man with gunshot wounds, according to Topeka police.

Medical response teams transported the man to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.