Officers investigating possible Tuesday night Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a potential stabbing after one person walked into an area hospital with an apparent stab wound, according to dispatch.

The man walked into a Topeka hospital around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday with a potential stab wound. Officers are currently on their way to the hospital to further investigate the situation, according to dispatch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with information should contact the Topeka Police Department.