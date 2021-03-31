One person shot near Manhattan Town Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was shot Wednesday evening at the Manhattan Town center, according to the Riley County Police Department.

A spokesperson on scene told KSNT News the person was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital to be treated for injuries, then was later taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

RCPD warned people to avoid the area near 3rd Street and Kearney Street at this time.

Avoid the Area:



East side of Manhattan Town Center and 3rd St. and Kearney St. while officers respond to the report of shots fired.



This is not an active shooter incident. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/xGxmBt0l30 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 31, 2021

Police said this is not an active shooter situation and there is no threat to the public. RCPD added that this was an isolated incident between two parties.

This is a developing story.