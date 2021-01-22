Officers respond to accident at I-470 and Fairlawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident Friday morning in Topeka may have left one person with a minor injury after a car rolled into a ditch.

Topeka Police responded to the scene to find the back of the vehicle crushed but sitting on all four wheels. The call came in just before 7:15 a.m. The vehicle ended up in the area just to the northwest of the I-470 exit ramp and 29th street.

According to a KSNT reporter on the scene, there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries as the driver was seen walking around after the accident.

This is a developing story.