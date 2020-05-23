Officers search for missing Kansas man with dementia

ONAGA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

On Saturday afternoon the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’re helping the Onaga Police Department search for 89-year-old John Grossnickle.

They said he is a white male, about 5’10’’ and 210 lbs, who suffers from dementia and was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, in the 200 block of West Seventh Street in Onaga.

Officers think he is wearing black sweatpants and a blue or tan open-faced jacket. He may be driving a blue 2003 Dodge Ram with a gray camper shell and could be driving on the back roads around the city of Onaga and eastern Pottawatomie County.

If you see him or a car that matches that description, you are asked to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785)457-3353.