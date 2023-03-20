TOPEKA (KSNT)- A bridge near the intersection of 70th and Valencia about six miles north of Silver Lake that provides a crossing over Soldier Creek may have reached the end of its days.

County leaders are concerned about the structural integrity of the bridge, and it only has 50-75 cars drive over it every day. The county says it needs significant repairs to be deemed safe once again, but those repairs would be extremely expensive, and to some, not worth it.

“We’re past the point of no return,” said Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Niehaus. “This bridge, structurally, is at the end of its service life. If I continue to see these substantial changes in May, I may close the bridge.”

Niehaus also said that mother nature will eventually collapse the bridge on its own. A township meeting is expected to be scheduled so the public can weigh in on the matter.