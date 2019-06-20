Officials announce Country Stampede to move to Topeka for next three years

Chris Payne, the owner of Heartland Motorsports Park, announced on Thursday, Country Stampede will stay in Topeka for at least the next 3 years.

It’s the City of Topeka’s intent to make the move permanent for the years beyond.

Mayor Michelle De La Isa attended the press conference with the president of Visit Topeka and others involved with the event. The music festival starts later today at the park south of Topeka.

The event will also be rebranded as the Heartland Stampede with the date already set for next year. The 2020 Heartland Stampede will be held on June 25-27, 2020. Luke Combs will be the headline act next year.

The event previously was at Tuttle Creek in Manhattan but was changed due to flooding concerns.

In an announcement Thursday morning, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism along with Country Stampede, LLC have mutually and amicably agreed to terminate the Special Event Permit Addendum dated March 26, 2018, under which the Country Stampede was to have been held at Tuttle Creek State Park this year. Under the termination agreement, KDWPT will refund the operator’s payment of $81,500.00 and the operator is no longer obligated to make any future payments.

The three-day music festival generally draws around 90 thousand spectators. Gates to the festival open at 2 o’clock. Headline acts include Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Clint Black, and Old Dominion.

