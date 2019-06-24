Officials: Avoid contact with Shunganunga Creek

The Topeka Utilities Department is advising Topeka residents to avoid contact with Shunganunga Creek after testing the waters for elevated levels of bacteria on Monday.

TUD employees took water samples from the creek today and even though the results will not be available until tomorrow, as a precaution they are asking residents to avoid the part of the creek flowing from SW Washburn Ave., throughout the City to the point of confluence with the Kansas River until further notice.

TUD says the issue is due to recent heavy rain events and a mechanical issue at one of their pump stations in Central Park.

Topeka staff will continue to monitor the water in local creeks and waterways and provide notification when the advisory can be lifted.