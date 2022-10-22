TOPEKA (KSNT) – With an increased risk of fires across Kansas this weekend, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding people to use caution and remember that it “only takes a spark.”

The Kansas Forest Service was busy responding to wildfires across the state on Friday, and said that conditions could worsen Saturday and Sunday. The forest service also said 90% of these wildfires are preventable.

On Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency to last through the weekend, with the primary threat being Sunday. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery.

“As we have seen in past years, wildland fires can cause widespread destruction and present a very real threat to life and property,” Gov. Kelly said. “Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged, whether getting rid of unwanted brush or enjoying a backyard barbecue. It only takes a spark to start a fire that can quickly get out of control.”

Riley County firefighters have already responded to multiple wildfires Saturday.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding residents of the following precautions: