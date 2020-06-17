Officials help save local scout summer camp

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced scout councils across the county to cancel their summer camps. However, Jayhawk Area Scout Council’s summer camp was saved with the help of Jefferson County officials.

Summer camps are, for some, a crucial part of childhood. That’s no different for the hundreds of scouts in northeast Kansas who attend the Jayhawk Council’s summer camp at the Falley Scout Reservation.

“To be able to provide a safe, enjoyable, memorable camp for all scouts is what we are very proud of,” Britta McKee, staff adviser for the reservation, said.

Jefferson County officials and scout leaders collaborated to create a plan to hold the summer camp in a safe way.

“It’s a good feeling for us,” Keith Jeffers, Jefferson County emergency manager, said. “We’ve been reviewing the emergency plans and their… COVID plans… (they) have organized and with some recommendations they’ve made everything that we would like to have them see.”

Now, the scouts will travel to different classes and events to earn Merit Badges in a maximum of 45 people, including four staff members.

Additionally, the staff will promote hand washing.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County Emergency Management and the Jefferson County Health Department donated masks, and hand and surface sanitizer to the council.

“The stuff that they’re providing is crucial to our camp in the safety of everybody,” McKee said. “Because of their donation we are having to have less out of our pocket.”

The county will also be loaning handwashing stations to the council for camp.

The camp will begin in July, a delayed start compared to the usual May beginning.