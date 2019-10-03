Officials: House involved in central Topeka house fire was vacant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department determined that a home in central Topeka that caught fire on Thursday was vacant.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 9:30 a.m. at 2040 South Kansas Ave.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

They determined that the home was vacant and there were no connected utilities.

Investigators said the fire began on the first floor and the cause was undetermined. There was $20,000 of structural damage.