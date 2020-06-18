Officials investigating after human bone found in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are investigating after a human bone was found at a popular fishing area on the Corp of Engineers property in Osage County.

The sheriff’s office said around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to the area of West 205th Street and South Lewelling Road after a bone was found. The Coroner’s office and a forensic anthropologist determined the bone was human.

After investigating overnight, the sheriff’s office said nothing else was found on land or in the water.

The exact age of the bone is not known yet. Authorities also don’t know where the bone might have come from because of flooding last year.