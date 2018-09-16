Officials issue a boil water advisory for Jefferson County Rural Water District No.10

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is issuing a boil water advisory for Jefferson County Rural Water District No. 10 in Jefferson County as of Sunday morning.

Officials say customers should follow these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by soaking for at least on minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled, however watching children is necessary while bathing so they do not drink any of the water. People with cuts or severe rashes may want talk to their doctor

The advisory started Sunday morning and will remain in effect until the conditions that caused the system to be at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials say a line break causing a loss of pressure in the system is the reason for the boil advisory. Not having adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture's food and safety lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.