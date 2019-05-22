Officials say ‘EF3’ tornado touched down in Nemaha County

Multiple tornadoes damaged homes, cars and nature in Nemaha County, and one was particularly severe according to emergency management crews.

Home destroyed by EF3 tornado HOME DESTROYED: Only the walls are still standing after a Bern, KS. home was hit by an EF3 tornado Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

One of the tornadoes touched down Tuesday evening east of Bern, as storms rocked northeast Kansas.

A county spokesman said one of the tornados was classified EF3. This level of a tornado can have wind speeds up to 165 miles per hour and is capable of tearing off roofs, lifting cars off the ground and uprooting trees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Russel Lierz said that before traveling into Nebraska, the tornado was on the ground for 6 miles. While three or four homes received damage from the tornados, he said no injuries were reported.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.