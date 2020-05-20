Officials urge social distancing at Lake Perry this Memorial Day

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – The first long weekend during the coronavirus pandemic is just days away, and that means lots of people will be heading to area lakes this Memorial Day Weekend.

Lake Perry typically draws in thousands of visitors during the warm-weather holidays. While the campgrounds and restrooms are closed, the boat ramps remain open.

Health officials linked at least 10 positive coronavirus cases to gatherings at Lake Perry, along with 20 other people who are now under quarantine for being in contact with those people. Those are just the people they were able to identify via contact tracing.

Jefferson County officials are urging people to be smart if they plan to celebrate the upcoming holiday by the water.

“Take responsibility and do the social distancing and keep themselves safe,” Keith Jeffers, Jefferson County Emergency Manager, said. “Because they’re not only hurting themselves, they’re hurting the others they could come in contact with.”

Jefferson County has 21 active cases as of Wednesday.