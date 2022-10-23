TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency

The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Forest Service)

T-95 has completed two drops and will continue to do so. The fire is located between C Road and Clover, and north of Highway 150.

A wildfire is also burning east of Garden City near Highway 50 in Finney County. The Kansas Forest Service District Fire Staff is working to put out the fire but 50 mile per hour wind gusts, dust, smoke and ash has made visibility poor in the area.

(Photo Courtesy/Kansas Forest Service)

Responders also reminded the community to stay out of the area as they work to control the fire.

The Kansas Forest Service said the potential for rapidly expanding wildfires is still likely on Sunday.

On Friday, Gov. Kelly issued the declaration of State of Disaster Emergency to last through the weekend, with Sunday being the primary concern.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding residents of the following precautions: