OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 a.m. and discovered a 2019 Ford Transit 150 van, driven by a 47-year-old Centralia driver, had rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Manhattan man.