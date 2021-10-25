Accused Oklahoma bank robber caught in Kansas

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who was awaiting trial for two bank robberies in Oklahoma was caught in Lyon County Monday after attempting to steal fuel and then leading police on a chase.

Jerry Brown, 43, of Bixby, Oklahoma was caught by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to flee deputies and led them on a chase through parts of Emporia.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office around 8:22 a.m., Brown was believed to have been stealing fuel near Road 110 and Highway 99. Deputies located his truck after being given a description of the vehicle.

Brown drove east on Logan Avenue into the county but according to authorities turned back towards Emporia. He eventually drove north on Commercial Street and abandoned his car but was caught at 302 S. Commercial.

Brown was arrested for the theft of fuel, criminal damage, felony flee and elude, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic-related charges. Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Brown was involved in a felony flee and elude around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in Nowata, OK. That is when it was also discovered that Brown is pending trial for two bank robberies out of Oklahoma.