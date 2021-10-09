Oktoberfest leaves Germany and comes to Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — Junction City hosted their first ever Oktoberfest, and they plan to make it an annual gig.

People from all over the Sunflower State came to enjoy the German beer, food and live music at the event. Some people even took it the extra mile and dressed up in traditional German attire.

One stand in particular, the Schnitzel Sisters, attracted all sorts of attention with their authentic schnitzels. Ilona “Charlie” Swartz came to the Little Apple from Germany and has shared her love of German cuisine with Kansas ever since.

“When I came here I found out how many people love German cuisine, but also how it was so hard to come by,” Swartz said. “And I just love it. I usually make more than enough food to feed my neighbors so they always get sad when I move.”

Swartz said it was such a happy experience to see people lined down the street to eat her food. So much so that they sold out the first day. The event started at 8 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. October 9th.