Oktoberfest raising money for 3 Topeka organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Topeka German American Club is raising money for others with a German tradition.

For more than 20 years, the Topeka club has brought Oktoberfest to the city. Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Germany.

The Topeka event is more than beer, good food and giant pretzels. It’s one of the largest fundraisers for the organization. They aren’t raising money for themselves, they raise money for other nonprofits in the community, having fun while they do it.

“[We] have a chance to celebrate with others in the community,” Tony Mielenz said with the German American Club. “We want to give back to the community and help those that might help others in the community also.”

This year they did something different. The club raised money for three organizations, Helping Hands, B & C Equine Horse Rescue, and The Topeka Housing Authority. Usually, they only choose one organization to raise money for.