KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Barnes rarely takes his Cadillac out of the garage.

He never thought lunch at the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas, supporting a friend before open heart surgery would turn into his classic car being stolen.

“I knew right where I had parked and that it was gone,” he said.

He parked it far out in the parking lot so the doors wouldn’t get dinged. When he walked out to find it, the car was gone.

It has less than 44,000 miles on it and he’s put $30,000 into upgrading it.

“It was perfect. It was a 2010 CTSV, it’s a highly modified car, it makes 817 horsepower to the tires,” Barnes said.

Barnes is a nurse but put on his investigative hat. From there it was a wild ride.

On social media, Barnes posted surveillance pictures of his stolen car and the truck he saw tow it away.

Comments and tip sled Barnes to the suspect truck. He saw car engines, a bullet proof vest and cars that had been stripped.

“When we first got there I actually found this fanny pack, that I’m wearing right here, on the hood of another vehicle, that was sitting there. That was my fanny pack,” Barnes said.

Some cards were still in it. He found a pill bottle and scissors he uses for work. But they took his driver’s license, checkbook and cash.

He called 911, Barnes says police made contact with a man but didn’t make an arrest.

KCPD said officers wouldn’t be able to make an arrest based on suspicion of a crime in another city.

Kansas City police did take a report at the scene. After that, they would pass along that information to the investigating agency, which is KCKPD

Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman says people should file a report and leave the investigation to the police. It can be dangerous.

“Vehicles can be replaced, you can’t,” Oakman said. “Do not take matters into your own hands. We’ve seen so many incidents where people have done that and it hasn’t ended well.”

Barnes aggress, he just wants the cars he calls his baby, back.

“It hurts, don’t make me start crying,” Barnes said. “I’m a guy. I don’t need that. It hurts.”

Anyone with information can call KCKPD at (913) 596-3000.