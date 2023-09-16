WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say an Olathe man is dead following a deadly crash on I-635.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs report that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on I-635 at milepost 422. A Toyota Camry was yielding to a vehicle that was trying to exit onto a nearby street. A Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended the Toyota, ejecting the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries, according to the KHP. He was identified as Michael Backen, 48, of Olathe. The 52-year-old driving the Toyota was unharmed.

