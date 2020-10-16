Old Topeka warehouse becomes local vendors market

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The warehouse that was once Topeka Transfer and Storage Company is now Topeka Vendors Market. Inspired by West Bottoms in Kansas City, it has five floors total and owner Todd Konkel plans on renovating them all.

“We’re looking to break out into different floors,” Konkel said. “Maybe one floor for more of antiques and another for vintage type items.”

Konkel bought the building because of its close location to downtown, but fell in love with the rich history of the building.

“We’re just excited to add a little life to this area,” Konkel said.

The vendors market has a variety of arts and antiques. They plan on holding events regularly to connect with other local businesses around the area.

“We’re looking at doing seasonal things like a Christmas event and also connecting with the NOTO Arts District and working with them as well,” Konkel said.

The main floor of the market is almost full, meaning they are about to begin construction on the second. They are also adding a coffee bar right inside the main entrance of the building.

The Topeka Vendors Market is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.