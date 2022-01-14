Omni Circle Group in Topeka awarded $360,000 grant to support minority small business development

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Omni Circle Group in Topeka has been awarded a grant to support minority small business development. The money is provided by the Kauffman Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Support Team.

The group has been given $300,000 to support the growth and development of minority entrepreneurs. The Kauffman Foundation also awarded the group an additional $60,000 as start-up capital.

Program Director Stephen McIntosh said they will be providing educational training and workshops.

“We’ll be able to provide ongoing training to those small businesses,” McIntosh said. “That funding will be utilized for not only the training but also looking at additional loans and different opportunities that we could feedback into these businesses to allow them to continue to grow and continue to be successful.”

The training and workshops will start in February. Registration will be done through the group’s new website, which will also launch next month. Contact Michael Odupitan at (785) 430-3998 or info@omnicirclegroup.org for more information.