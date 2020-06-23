One arrested after shooting into a house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have one person under arrest after a shot was fired into a house early Tuesday morning.

A Topeka police shift commander told KSNT News they received a report of the incident at approximately 5:40 a.m. in the 900 block of SE Overton in east Topeka. Police say a 23-year old man was taken into custody a short distance away at 801 SE Overton.

There are no reports of any injuries and police continue to investigate. We will have more details as they become available.

