One arrested after threat to local high school

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in jail after making a threat to a local school on Monday.

Deputies with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from officials with the Mission Valley School District. Deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers showed up to the high school, but the person who made the threat wasn’t there.

Deputies eventually found the person and arrested them at a nearby home.

Superintendent Bill Clark said the person is a minor and had posted a picture with a gun on Snapchat with a threatening message.

“USD 330 Mission Valley will continue to take reports of violent threats and acts seriously if they should arise,” said superintendent Bill Clark. “The safety and security of all students, staff, and patrons will continue to be a top priority.”

The situation is under investigation.