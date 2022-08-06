JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Police arrested a 21-year-old man for stabbing a woman to death in Junction City.

The murder happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a cul-de-sac in the extreme northeast portion of the military community, close to Fort Riley.

Police said the found three people with stab wounds:

An adult male who was treated for serious injuries.

A 30 year-old woman who died at the Irwin Army Hospital with stab wounds.

The suspect, who drove himself to Geary Community Hospital with stab wounds.

Police arrested Jalen Thomas for murder, domestic battery and other charges.

Detectives said Stacy Subotich was killed in the incident.