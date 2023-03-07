Serena Sanchez, 26, of Topeka was arrested on charges of murder in the second degree.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested over allegedly committing second degree murder in downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police Officers found a dead man at SW 3rd and Harrison Monday.

That person has been identified as Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka.

In connection with the death, Topeka Police arrested Serena Sanchez, 26 of Topeka, on one count of second degree murder, and believe it was intentional.

They are asking anyone who may have information to call police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.